Tampa woman claims top prize in $500 a week for life scratch-off

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman has won the top prize from the $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 50-year-old Salima Lalani chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $26,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years.

She purchased her winning ticket from Express Mart, located at 2000 Drew Street in Clearwater.

The $500 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-off game launched in July 2019 and features more than $19 million in total cash prizes.

Overall odds of winning are one-in-4.97.

LATEST STORIES: