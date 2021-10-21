Tampa woman claims $1M prize from scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa woman found one sweet treat recently at her local Publix.

According to the Florida Lottery, 69-year-old Kathryn Williams claimed a $1 million prize from the new GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Williams decided to receive her winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $795,000.

The Florida Lottery says Williams purchased her golden ticket from the Publix located at 2724 Hillsboro Plaza. The grocery store will now receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The GOLD RUSH LIMITED game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. Additionally, this ticket is filled with over 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.