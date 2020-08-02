Tampa woman celebrates 100th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay woman is celebrating quite a milestone!
Evangeline Perez will turn 100 years old on Monday.
Family and friends celebrated the centenarian with a birthday parade on Sunday near North Dale Mabry Highway.
“She’s lived through the depression, she’s lived through everything, shes going strong!” said Gisle Horrnik, Evangeline’s daughter.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Dunkin’s free coffee Mondays begin Aug. 3
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Investigation underway for deputy-involved fatal shooting in Sarasota County
- Do they really work? Putting UV sanitizers to the test
- Florida sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute