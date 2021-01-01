Tampa welcomes its first babies of 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa hospitals rang in the New Year with two new babies born early Friday morning.

Baby J’Lon Armoni Kiffin. (Source: AdventHealth)

Friday at 12:12 a.m., Claire Carvalho was born at Tampa General Hospital, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

The first baby born at AdventHealth arrived just before 5 a.m., a boy named J’Lon Armoni Kiffin. He weighs 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

The hospital said J’Lon and his mother are resting well.

The early morning arrivals make Claire and J’Lon the first two babies born in 2020 in the Tampa area that we know of so far.

