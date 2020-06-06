Tampa troopers help deliver baby on side of road

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Widespread rain will likely continue to fall this morning before a break in the rain occurs early this afternoon. Showers will redevelop and move back through the area with heavy downpours possible at times.

Skies will be cloudy regardless if rain is falling or not and not much sunshine is expected through the beginning of the week. Highs today will be in the low 80s which is well below average thanks to the abundant rainfall.