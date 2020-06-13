Tampa trooper conducting traffic stop flees oncoming car after it lost a wheel

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped a potentially dangerous collision when an oncoming car lost its wheel as he conducted a traffic stop on I-4 Friday.
The trooper was parked along the shoulder of I-4 westbound under US-301 conducting a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred.
FHP said the trooper spotted a westbound sedan that lost its wheel approaching him. To avoid being struck, FHP said the trooper leaped over a nearby barrier wall.
The car struck the trooper’s parked motorcycle and both vehicles came to a rest along the shoulder.
The trooper sustained minor injuries.
