Tampa trooper conducting traffic stop flees oncoming car after it lost a wheel

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped a potentially dangerous collision when an oncoming car lost its wheel as he conducted a traffic stop on I-4 Friday.

The trooper was parked along the shoulder of I-4 westbound under US-301 conducting a traffic stop around 2 p.m. Friday when the incident occurred.

FHP said the trooper spotted a westbound sedan that lost its wheel approaching him. To avoid being struck, FHP said the trooper leaped over a nearby barrier wall.

The car struck the trooper’s parked motorcycle and both vehicles came to a rest along the shoulder.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

