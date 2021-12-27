Tampa travelers frustrated as hundreds of flights cancelled throughout US

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been impacting hundreds of flights in and out of the United States.

Some of the flight impacts have left travelers at Tampa International Airport frustrated as they deal with cancellations and delays.

According to Flightaware.com, there were 892 cancellations and 1,883 delays within, into or out of the United States as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. According to the Tampa International Airport website, 12 flights were cancelled and 41 flights were delayed as of that same time.

Airlines representatives said the omicron COVID-19 variant has had a direct impact on flight crews and the people who run day-to-day operations.

While some travelers said they were relieved to find out their flights were running on time, they said they still noticed some areas of the airport were under-staffed.

“I’ve been seeing long lines, people waiting. I’m understanding there’s a backup with people not here at work to do there job. It’s kind of frustrating for people trying to get home,” Tampa International Airport traveler Sam Harris said.

Several airline representatives have said they are trying their best to reschedule flights as soon as possible.