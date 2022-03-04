Tampa to test green dye ahead of River O’ Green fest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough River will turn a bright “kelly green” on Friday as the city tests its dye for the annual River O’ Green Fest.

Turning the river green has been an annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition since 2011, but the city went the last two years without dying the river due to the pandemic.

The river is traditionally dyed right before the River O’ Green Fest, which will return after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, March 12 at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature Irish music and dancing, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

Green dye testing will take place around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4. People can view the river from Curtis Hixon and the Tampa Riverwalk.