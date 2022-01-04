Tampa to be 2022’s hottest housing market, study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Zillow released its rankings for the top 10 hottest housing markets in the United States, and Tampa is number one. Two other Florida cities are in the top 10, bringing the housing heat to the Sunshine State.

According to the Zillow study, the housing market in 2022 is going to stay hot, and Florida’s heat is coming from more than just the sun.

Zillow expects Tampa to top the list of hot housing markets in 2022 as a result of its relative affordability and high job growth, according to their 2022 forecast.

Here’s the top 10 markets in the U.S. for 2022.

Tampa, Fla. Jacksonville, Fla. Raleigh, N.C. San Antonio, Texas Charlotte, N.C. Nashville, Tenn. Atlanta, Ga. Phoenix, Ariz. Orlando, Fla. Austin, Texas

The real estate company said markets in the Sun Belt have “historically not been particularly sensitive to rising mortgage interest rates or a slowing stock market.”

As a result of shifting demographics and continuing inflation, the price for monthly rent and monthly mortgages has risen across the country. In hotter housing markets, it’s even more noticeable.

In 2022, Zillow said the hottest markets are “buoyed by a combination of strong forecasted home value growth, strong economic fundamentals including high job growth, fast-moving inventory and plentiful likely buyers.”

While values are going up and job growth continues, “restrictive supply overall” heats up the market. Basically, there aren’t enough homes available to sell and meet the demand of the number of homebuyers looking for somewhere to live.

The way Zillow described it, there are ” fewer sellers willing to sell, fewer homes built by builders” but “sky-high demand.”

Zillow said the largest risk for housing markets in 2022 will be increased interest rates, expected to make home loans more expensive for new buyers. In the highest-priced markets, Zillow expects the higher interest rates to increase the amount of competition for lower-priced homes, and make the available housing inventory more restricted.

The interest rate increases are something forecasted by the U.S. Federal Reserve to deal with inflationary pressures. The U.S. central bank doubled the speed of its expected tapering off of stimulus spending to assist with decreasing inflation over 2022.

The change in interest rate will have an impact on mortgages and other loans, with three planned rate increases over the next year. As more of the younger generation gets to an age where they’re buying homes, and inventory remains low, the competition for existing homes will spike along with demand.

The increased demand, with homebuilding unable to keep up due to material shortages caused by supply chain issues, the inventory will likely remain low in the near, foreseeable future.

The study said the two big, active demographic groups in the housing market were Baby Boomers and millennials.

“The boomer tide in the for-sale housing market is expected to continue to rise for at least the next 8 years; younger millennials will be hitting first-time home buying age at about the same time, meaning the 2020’s will be a period of sustained underlying demand in the housing market,” according to the study.

For now, all housing costs are up, from rent to mortgages, alongside inflation and fuel prices. While Tampa’s housing market shows no signs of cooling down, there are some indications that rental prices will stabilize after months of constant growth.