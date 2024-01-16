Related video: Tampa Theatre classics

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Theatre is inviting couples to spend Valentine’s Day renewing vows and watching a classic rom-com with their loved ones.

On Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., the Tampa Theatre President and CEO John Bell, along with his internet-official certificate of ordination, will perform an en masse wedding vow renewal and a champagne toast for married movie lovers in the Tampa area.

Afterward, the 1924 classic silent rom-com film Girl Shy will be shown, with organist Steven Ball accompanying the film with a live performance of an original score on the Tampa Theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ.

For those looking to renew their vows, the theatre requires you to bring your marriage license. Tickets are available online at $14.50 for general admission and $11.50 for Tampa Theatre members.

The tickets cover admission for the film and the vows ceremony is included at no additional charge.

Those looking to register for the vows ceremony can contact Jill Witecki at jill@tampatheatre.org or 813-274-8287.