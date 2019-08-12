Live Now
Tampa Theatre announces ‘September Sing-Along Sundays’ series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Who doesn’t love a good sing-along event? The Tampa Theatre announced they are bringing back their sing-along film series, however this time, it will take place all throughout the month of September.

The theatre’s “September Sing-Along Sundays” series will feature four popular films. They will take place at 3 p.m. every Sunday in September from the 8th to 29th.

  • Sept. 8: The Sound of Music
  • Sept. 15: Grease
  • Sept. 22: The Greatest Showman
  • Sept. 29: Mary Poppins

Tickets are $13 and are currently on sale. Tampa Theatre members save $3.

For more information, visit the Tampa Theatre’s website.

