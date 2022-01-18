Tampa Bay terror plot suspect ruled incompetent to stand trial for now

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man suspected of plotting a mass shooting in support of the terrorist group ISIS has been ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial for now.

Muhammed Al-Azhari was arrested in May 2020 for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, namely, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the U.S. Justice Department said.

According to the criminal complaint, Al-Azhari was an ISIS supporter who served three years in prison in Saudi Arabia after being convicted in 2015 of attempting to join a terrorist organization there.

The complaint alleges he had expressed admiration for Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen and spoke of his desire to carry out a similar massacre. The FBI said he researched and scouted potential targets in the Tampa area, including Honeymoon Island. 

But Al-Azhari is not mentally competent to participate in court proceedings for now, Judge Tom Barber ruled Tuesday. The judge said Al-Azhari must complete competency restoration training, which could take up to eight months. If he is deemed competent, he can stand trial.

If convicted, Al-Azhari faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

