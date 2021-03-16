Tampa teen behind ‘mastermind’ Twitter hack takes plea deal, 3 year prison sentence

TAMPA (WFLA) — Graham Clark, the alleged “mastermind” behind the major Twitter hack last July, pleaded guilty to the incident Tuesday, according to court records.

Clark, 18, was facing 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud for the July 15 intrusion into data of multiple prominent Twitter users, including former Pres. Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian.

Prosecutors said Clark, a student at Gaither High School, hacked multiple celebrity and company Twitter accounts, which he used to get people around the world to send him cryptocurrency. He’s reported to had made more than $100,000 in a matter of hours.

Clark was arrested days later at his home in the Northdale area of Hillsborough County.

Court documents show Clark will be taking the prosecutors’ plea deal Tuesday, earning him a three year prison sentence followed by three years probation.

This story will be updated.