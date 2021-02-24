LIVE: Tampa teen accused of major Twitter hack in court

TAMPA (WFLA) — A disposition hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday for the Tampa teenager accused of being the “mastermind” behind a major Twitter hack last July.

Graham Clark will go before Judge Christine Marlewski at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Clark, 17, is facing 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud for the July 15 intrusion into data of multiple prominent Twitter users, including former President Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Prosecutors said Clark hacked multiple celebrity and company Twitter accounts, which he used to get people around the world to send him cryptocurrency. He’s reported to had made more than $100,000 in a matter of hours.

He pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scheme.

Clark was before a judge for a virtual bond hearing in August, but the judge was forced to suspended it after it was interrupted by loud music and pornographic images. The judge kept Clark’s bond at $725,000.

