Tampa streetcar system will be larger, faster, more modern thanks to historic grant

TAMPA (WFLA) — The City of Tampa received the largest state transit fund ever awarded to the Tampa Bay area to extend and modernize their city’s streetcar service.

The city announced a $67.3 million fund from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for their Streetcar Extension and Modernization Project on Tuesday.

The project sees to transform Tampa’s streetcar system with faster modern vehicles as well as platforms with level-boarding that will allow service for those with special mobility needs.

“Today is a great step in Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “We are all still hopeful that we will get a positive ruling from the Florida Supreme Court on the All for Transportation funding, and that will bring additional funding into our area so that we can provide more transportation solutions and enable our roads to be safer to travel.”

Castor added that by 2040, the city plans on having 100,000 residents living within walking distance of the streetcar system.

Future connections include north up to USF, east to East Tampa neighborhoods, and west to Westshore and the airport.

City of Tampa streetcar rendering



