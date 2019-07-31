Tampa streetcar extends service until midnight for Amalie Arena events, Lightning games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The TECO Line Streetcar System is going to extend service until midnight for weeknight and Sunday night events taking place at Amalie Arena as well as Tampa Bay Lightning games.

On Friday and Saturday nights, the streetcar will operate until 1:30 a.m.

Here is a list of upcoming events happening at the Amalie Arena in which you could take an extended service TECO streetcar:

Saturday, Aug. 10: Jonas Brothers at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 16: Bolts Brew Fest at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 18: Queen + Adam Lambert at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Monster Jam at 1 p.m., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21: Disturbed at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 22: The Who at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 26: Phil Collins at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13: For King and Country at 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25: The Chainsmokers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Cirque du Soleil presents Axel at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the extended hours, map of stops or typical weekly hours, visit TECOLineStreetcar.org.