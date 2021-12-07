Tampa, St. Petersburg crack ‘most sinful’ cities in America list

TAMPA (WFLA/KTVI) – Las Vegas bears the notorious name Sin City, but the Tampa Bay area also has skeletons in its proverbial closet.

America has its fair share of sinful cities, according to WalletHub‘s 2021 list of Most Sinful Cities in America.

The personal finance website says the holidays are catalysts for indulgence in food and spending. But to determine the most wicked places in the U.S., WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness.

According to the report, Las Vegas claimed the top spot, with Tampa cracking the list at number 39 and St. Petersburg at 120.

The company says all sins are not created, or distributed, equally. WalletHub compared 37 key indicators of “evil deeds.” The data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Tampa ranked 89th for anger and hatred, which was calculated by looking at the most violent crimes per capita as well as tied for first in most adult-entertainment establishments per capita placing it 10th overall in the category. The city also ranked 19th for vanity.

Here are the top 10 most Sinful Cities in America, according to WalletHub:

Las Vegas, Nevada St. Louis, Missouri Houston, Texas Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida Chicago, Illinois Memphis, Tennessee

You can see the full report on WalletHub’s website.