Tampa spring break camp teaches kids about culinary arts

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — When you think about spring break camp, you may think about playing sports, swimming or doing crafts – but one spring break camp is teaching kids how to cook while school is out.

During the Young Chef’s Academy spring break camp, kids learn new recipes and cooking techniques over a three-day period.

Young Chefs Academy of New Tampa and Wesley Chapel is owned by Keera Reid, who has been living in Wesley Chapel for the past 15 years. She has three children and said she is happy they will know the basics when it comes to making food for themselves.

“When I think about Young Chefs Academy, I think of like, home economics for our children because they have to come here, they have to wash their hands. The minute they walk in, we take temperature checks. They have to be able to cook basic child-friendly recipes,” Reid said.

You can register for Young Chefs Academy’s spring break camp on their website.

A list of several local spring break camps can be found on our WFLA website.