Live Now
Removal of slavery advocate statue begins in S. Carolina

Tampa soldier returns home, surprises kids with must-see photobomb

Local News

by: Andrew Willis

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — A US Army soldier returned home from deployment Sunday and gave his children a Father’s Day photobomb they will never forget.

Kristin McKenzie planned a picture-taking evening with friend and photographer Hannah Sanchez at the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

The catch: Her husband, Lt. Col. Simon McKenzie — who had been deployed since before the coronavirus pandemic — was going to crash the event and surprise their children.

It was executed flawlessly.

Simon McKenzie moved from Washington, D.C. to Tampa in 2018. Kristin and the kids joined him in 2019 and they have been living in the area ever since.

McKenzie was deployed to Qatar on Feb. 25. He was scheduled to be gone until September.

“In the kids’ minds it was all the same,” Kristin said. “They were without their daddy for a year — even though we did see him once a month or every other month — and then he deployed shortly after us getting back together.”

Because of COVID-19, Kristin said Simon was unable to complete all the requirements of his mission, so he was sent back to America.

“Having him come home two months early was such a gift to all our hearts,” she said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss