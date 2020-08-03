Tampa shooting rampage survivor still struggles to understand why it happened

TAMPA (WFLA) — Flor Ferrer-Kahlil had just picked up her son from work on Thursday evening. She had her two young grandsons in the back of her minivan and was pulling into a gas station when she suddenly heard a man screaming at her.

“The guy started shouting and I’m like, ‘What?’ I couldn’t understand what he is saying,” Ferrer-Kahlil said.

She speaks both English and Spanish, but still couldn’t understand what the man was screaming. Then he just started shooting.

“At that moment, that’s when I saw something like this and ‘bam, bam, bam, bam,’ and at that the time I couldn’t figure out what was happening,” she said.

Her son started yelling he’d been hit by the gunfire, then she noticed her own pain and blood coming from her legs.

“So we both look back, ‘Oh my God, the kids,’ and we look at them, head to toe, ‘Are you guys okay? Are you guys okay?’ Ferrer-Kahlil said. “And we’re in pain, looking to see if they are okay.”

Thankfully the children were not hit. Her son, Miguel Ferrer is still in the hospital with a bullet lodged in his body.

Tampa Attorney Sam Badawi is representing the family and says Ferrer is stuck in the hospital with bills coming in and no way to pay.

“With the breadwinner now in the hospital, he has to feed these kids and the mom but he doesn’t have the ability,” Badawi said.

Five people were shot as the events unfolded, including a Tampa Police officer.

Badawi says the family is thankful the officer will recover and thankful for the fast response.

“We’re very grateful that the Tampa Police department and Hillsborough Sheriff intervened, otherwise, God knows how many people would be shot,” Badawi said.

Police arrested 31-year-old Antonio Cruz Ortiz for the shootings. He is facing multiple charges.

