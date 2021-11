TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police say a shooting in Tampa left a man with serious injuries on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East Broad Street at about 11:10 a.m.

Police said a man was rushed to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Detectives are expected to remain at the scene for several hours. They are asking people to avoid the area of Broad Street and Branch Avenue until further notice.