Tampa SAFE: New crime prevention initiative to help protect landlords, tenants & business owners

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The interim chief of the Tampa Police Department gave an update Wednesday on a new crime prevention initiative for neighborhoods, businesses, apartments, and condominium complexes across the city.

According to the TPD, Tampa S.A.F.E., which stands for Safety Awareness for Everyone, will serve as a channel for education and training on numerous public safety best practices.

S.A.F.E. will be a citywide program replacing another voluntary program, Crime Free Multi-Housing, that served rental complexes and helped reduce crimes in several formerly crime-ridden apartment complexes.

“This is a natural step for a police department whose mission is to reduce crime and enhance the quality of life through a cooperative partnership with all our citizens,” Interim Police Chief Ruben Delgado said. “Bringing together citizens, police, landlords, tenants, business owners, and everyone else is the best way to prevent and attack crime.”

“With violent crime rising across the country, it is more important than ever for the Tampa Police Department to maintain strong partnerships with the community to ensure we have the best and most effective police department in the country,” Chief Delgado said.