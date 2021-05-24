Tampa Riverwalk shooting: Police now seeking 4 people of interest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for four people of interest after a person was shot Saturday on the Tampa Riverwalk near Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

Police said in the early hours of Saturday morning, a shooter fired several rounds, and hit one person in the hand.

A number of people reported seeing a trail of blood along the Riverwalk Saturday morning.

Tampa police released surveillance video images showing four individuals — two males and two females —who were seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Police previously said they were only looking for three people.

Police are trying to confirm the four people of interest’s identities and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 813-231-6130.

