TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve ever been to downtown Tampa, you’ve likely come across the city’s signature riverwalk, but now, the scenic path is gaining national recognition as one of the best in America.

After four weeks of online voting, the results are finally in. On Friday, Friends of the Riverwalk announced that the Tampa Riverwalk came in second place behind Detroit’s International Riverwalk on USA Today’s “America’s Top 10 Riverwalks.”

This is the first time Tampa has been nominated for the award.

“We’re grateful to everyone who voted and it was truly an honor to be nominated alongside some amazing cities and riverwalks,” MaryBeth Williams, executive director of Friends of the Riverwalk said in a statement. “Our vision is for the Tampa Riverwalk to be America’s iconic riverwalk and we are on our way to seeing that vision materialize. We hope this inspires people from all over the U.S. to include the Tampa Riverwalk in their travel plans and see for themselves what our amazing our city has to offer.”

Although Tampa Bay was awarded the second place feat, the riverwalk was up against some tough competition, including the Waterfront Park in Louisville, Kentucky, and Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati, Ohio, which were ranked behind Tampa.

Detroit International Riverwalk claimed the No. 1 spot last year in the “10Best Riverwalk readers’ poll” as well.

To determine the best riverwalks in America, a panel of travel editors and experts selected 20 riverwalks across the country and let online voters determine the top 10 winners.

When selecting the Tampa Riverwalk, travel experts noted its outstanding scenery and how it “effectively links” businesses, parks, and museums while serving as a central location for community activities.

Here’s a look at the Top 10 best riverwalks in America: