TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the best brunch spots in America is right here in Tampa Bay, according to Tripadvisor.
The travel planning website on Wednesday announced the winners of its annual Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards for Restaurants.
The rankings, which are based on reviews from diners, were broken down into eight categories, including Fine Dining, Everyday Eats, Quick Bites, Picture-Perfect Restaurants, Hottest New Restaurants, Date Night, Best Vegan Spots and Best Brunch Spots.
Users picked the Inn at Little Washington in Washington, Va. as the No. 1 Fine Dining restaurant in the U.S.
Oxford Exchange in Tampa was named No. 9 in the U.S. Best Brunch Restaurant Award-Winners category.
Below you’ll find the top restaurants in each category. The full list of winners can be found here.
U.S. Fine Dining Restaurant Award-Winners
- Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Va.
- Cafe Monarch – Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C.
- Sazón – Santa Fe, N.M.
- Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Fla.
- Mama’s Fish House – Paia, Hawaii
- GW Fins – New Orleans, La.
- Lahaina Grill – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Circa 1886 Restaurant – Charleston, S.C.
- Kokkari Estiatorio – San Francisco, Calif.
U.S. Everyday Eats Restaurant Award-Winners
- Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille Ft. Myers Beach – Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
- CVI.CHE 105 – Miami Beach, Fla.
- Local Goat – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Florida’s Fresh Grill – Cocoa Beach, Fla.
- Ristorante Pesto – Philadelphia, Pa.
- Blue Moose Burgers & Wings – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
- Chesapeake’s Seafood and Raw Bar – Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- Jargon – Asheville, N.C.
- Binion’s Roadhouse – Hendersonville, N.C.
- Timber Kitchen and Bar – Bangor, Maine
U.S. Quick Bites Restaurant Award-Winners
- Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, N.Y.
- BirdHouse – Page, Ariz.
- In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, Calif.
- Laspada’s Hoagies – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Portillo’s Hot Dogs – Chicago, Ill.
- Seven Brothers – Kahuku, Hawaii
- NY Pizza Suprema – New York City, N.Y.
- Blaze Pizza – Orlando, Fla.
- The Doghouse – Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
- Muldoon’s – Munising, Mich.
U.S. Date Night Restaurant Award-Winners
- The Silver Fork – Manchester, Vt.
- Circa 1886 Restaurant – Charleston, S.C.
- Le Stick Nouveau – Eureka Springs, Ark.
- Latitude’s Restaurant – Key West, Fla.
- Bistro St. Michaels – St, Michaels, Md.
- Collage Restaurant – St. Augustine, Fla.
- Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant – Cape May, N.J.
- Inn at Little Washington – Washington, Va.
- Madeline’s Restaurant & Wine Cellar – Cambria, Calif.
- Tidepools – Poipu, Hawaii
U.S. Best Vegan Restaurant Award-Winners
- Full Bloom Vegan – Miami Beach, Fla.
- City O City – Denver, Colo.
- The Land of Kush– Baltimore, Md.
- Planta South Beach – Miami Beach, Fla.
- Green Elephant – Portsmouth, N.H.
- Laughing Seed Cafe – Asheville, N.C.
- VegeNation – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Vedge – Philadelphia, Pa.
- Bouldin Creek Cafe – Austin, Texas
- Fox & Fig Cafe – Savannah, Ga.
U.S. Best Brunch Restaurant Award-Winners
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, S.C.
- High Cotton Charleston – Charleston, S.C.
- Nomo Soho Restaurant – New York City, N.Y.
- EIGHT4NINE Restaurant & Lounge – Palm Springs, Calif.
- Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nev.
- Mala Tavern – Lahaina, Hawaii
- Atchafalaya – New Orleans, La.
- Commander’s Palace – New Orleans, La.
- Oxford Exchange – Tampa, Fla.
- Vintage – Vail, Colo.