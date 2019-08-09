Tampa residents grieve loss of influential, well-loved community member

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay has lost an influential and well-loved member of the community Thursday evening.

Dena Gross Leavengood has passed away. She was a driving force behind bringing the Florida Aquarium to Tampa and served as the co-chair of the Natural Resources Action Group at the League of Women’s Voters.

Leavengood also worked with Tomorrow Matters, a citizens advocacy group that supports sustainable growth around Tampa Bay.

She was also a member of the Sierra Club, Florida Forever and One Bay, which is formerly known as Reality Check Tampa Bay.