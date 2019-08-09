Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Tampa residents grieve loss of influential, well-loved community member

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay has lost an influential and well-loved member of the community Thursday evening.

Dena Gross Leavengood has passed away. She was a driving force behind bringing the Florida Aquarium to Tampa and served as the co-chair of the Natural Resources Action Group at the League of Women’s Voters.

Leavengood also worked with Tomorrow Matters, a citizens advocacy group that supports sustainable growth around Tampa Bay.

She was also a member of the Sierra Club, Florida Forever and One Bay, which is formerly known as Reality Check Tampa Bay.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss