TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa realtor is helping people in the area navigate the hectic housing market on her show on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Amina Stevens was born and raised in Tampa, and worked as a teacher for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

“I primarily taught seniors and I remember helping them put their resumes together,” Stevens recalled. “I was like I’m helping them follow their dreams, but what really was mine?”

Growing up, Stevens watched a lot of real estate shows. She never thought she would get into the business, but after rethinking teaching, she decided to try real estate school.

“I learned a lot about things that can help bridge the gap, particularly with minority home ownership,” Stevens said.

Six years ago, Stevens obtained her real estate license. However, instead of hopping straight into selling, she took a lot of time learning how to help clients, especially clients of color, like Kevin Ramos.

Amina Stevens, owner of Homes by Amina. Courtesy: OWN

“My mom was a single mother, bouncing around from apartment to apartment, so I didn’t know anything about the process,” Ramos said. “We were able to get in touch with some first-time homebuyer programs that Amina told us about that we had no clue about.”

Discrimination and disparities have been prevalent in the housing market for centuries. Prior to reconstruction, African Americans couldn’t legally purchase land or homes. According to Redfin, racial gaps within homeownership rates continue to rise across the country. In 2023, only 6.9% of homes for sale were affordable for the average Black household compared to 22%being affordable for the average white household in the U.S.

Stevens is using her platform to help close the gap. That’s why on her new show on OWN, First-Time Buyers Club, she shows clients homeownership is possible for everyone.

“When the times are tough, I’m like wait a minute, I forgot to mention this program that can help you, so to combat the higher interest rates, I have this program that’s designed to make home ownership more affordable for particular demographics, particular income levels.”

The show takes you through ups and downs of buying a home for the first time. Stevens said the filming for the show is authentic and unscripted.

“The first time they are seeing the house, is the first time,” she said.” There’s no format. I don’t know how it’s going to end.”

Stevens hopes this show helps educate viewers on the home buying process, showcases the beautiful Tampa Bay area and serves as representation for marginalized groups.

“I know what it was like for me to grow up watching real estate shows and never once did it cross my mind I could become a homeowner,” she said. “To be able to be on TV, showing real stories, educating on the realities of the homebuying process, as a Black woman, with Black clients, on a Black network, what more can I ask for?”

First-Time Buyers Club airs Saturday nights at 9:30 p.m. on OWN.