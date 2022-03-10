Tampa realtor stars in new HGTV show ‘First Timers Club’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay realtor is the star of a new HGTV show that aims to help educate first-time home buyers in the community.

Amina Stevens has been a Realtor in the Tampa Bay area for the past four years. It’s something she didn’t necessarily plan for originally.

“I grew up in apartments in Tampa Bay most of my life and I actually never considered owning a home myself,” Stevens said.

Not only does she own her own home, she helps others accomplish the same goal. However, her journey didn’t start in real estate, she used to be a Hillsborough County school teacher.

“I knew I loved educating, but I figured I could maybe do that in a different way,” she said.

She took her passion for educating others and her love of watching HGTV and started her real estate journey.

“I went back to watching HGTV non-stop and thought, maybe I can do this,” she said.

Now, her journey has now landed her on HGTV.

“When I hired my production company they saw something in me and reached out to HGTV to pitch the show,” Stevens said.

That was in 2019. Stevens said because of the pandemic, filming was pushed back. Just a few months ago, filming began and two pilot episodes were produced. The episodes are scheduled to air Thursday, March 10, and Friday, March 11 at 11:30 a.m.

Stevens said viewers will get a true and authentic look at what it takes to purchase a home for the first time.

“They told me just do what you normally do, she said. They didn’t tell me ‘say this, say that, show a house this way or that way,’ I think people will get a real authentic look at what it’s like to be a first-time home buyer in one of the hottest markets in the country.”

The show is called First Timers Club. In it, Stevens helps first-time home buyers get over the three roadblocks buyers commonly face: emotions, finances and lack of education. She said this take will separate her show from every other real estate show on air.

“Your typical real estate show is a renovation show or maybe luxury real estate, but there’s a gap missing in regards to the everyday homebuying show that can relate to the everyday person,” she said.

As a Black woman, Stevens said she knows how important representation is.

“I’m really excited to be that representation and close that gap,” she said. “I think it’s going to be really nice for people to put themselves in the shoes of my buyers whether they bought a home before or plan to in the future.”

That’s why First Timers Club is more than just a show for Stevens.

“I used to get bussed into the suburbs to go to school growing up from the inner city and I used to think ‘look at all these rich people and these rich houses’ never knowing that would be me one day and I would help people build wealth through real estate,” she added.

For now, HGTV will air two pilot episodes. They will see how those shows perform before filming and airing additional episodes.