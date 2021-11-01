Tampa ranked 2021’s best place for veterans to live

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa has ranked among the top spots for veterans to live in 2021 according to a recent report from WalletHub.

The report compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness to find the best conditions for those who served our country.

According to the Veterans Association, over 19 million veterans currently live across the U.S.

A list of the top 10 cities can be found below:

Overall RankCityTotal Score
1Tampa, FL71.38
2Austin, TX71.20
3Scottsdale, AZ69.85
4Raleigh, NC69.82
5Gilbert, AZ68.37
6Lincoln, NE67.66
7Madison, WI66.72
8Virginia Beach, VA66.68
9Orlando, FL65.85
10Boise, ID65.78
Source: WalletHub

