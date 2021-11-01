Tampa ranked 2021’s best place for veterans to live

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa has ranked among the top spots for veterans to live in 2021 according to a recent report from WalletHub.
The report compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of livability, affordability and veteran-friendliness to find the best conditions for those who served our country.
According to the Veterans Association, over 19 million veterans currently live across the U.S.
A list of the top 10 cities can be found below:
|Overall Rank
|City
|Total Score
|1
|Tampa, FL
|71.38
|2
|Austin, TX
|71.20
|3
|Scottsdale, AZ
|69.85
|4
|Raleigh, NC
|69.82
|5
|Gilbert, AZ
|68.37
|6
|Lincoln, NE
|67.66
|7
|Madison, WI
|66.72
|8
|Virginia Beach, VA
|66.68
|9
|Orlando, FL
|65.85
|10
|Boise, ID
|65.78
Source: WalletHub