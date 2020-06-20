Tampa raises modified Pride flag over Old City Hall

TAMPA (WFL) — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor joined other city leaders in raising the Pride Flag over Old City Hall Saturday in honor of Pride Month.

The month of June is dedicated to the recognition and acceptance of the LGBTQ community. It was June 28, 1969 when the six-day-long Stonewall Riots in New York City served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

This year marks a different kind of Pride Month, Mayor Castor said, citing the recent civil unrest in the country amid the George Floyd protests. To symbolize inclusion in this time, Castor introduced a modified Pride Flag.

“I would like everyone to pay attention to this particular flag,” Castor said. “Because it has a black and brown stripe on the flag as well to be inclusive of all of our minority communities.”

Tampa’s bridges, fountains and park trees have been lit up in rainbow colors all month in celebration of Pride.

