Tampa pride returns & other fun events in Tampa Bay this weekend

1. Tampa Pride

Tampa Pride returns this weekend with a parade, street festival and more! Located in historic Ybor City, donations from across the country remain welcome.

2. Sparkman Wharf Tampa Pride Celebration

Sparkman Wharf is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. through 9 p.m. Tickets are currently still available and the event includes Pride-themed photo stations, live music and festive food. Two “Pride Ride” events with Union Three are also on sale.

3. onbikes “BIKESTOCK,” Community bike ride

Speaking of riding bicycles, local nonprofit “onbikes” is hosting a Woodstock-themed ride on Saturday. All of Bayshore Boulevard will be shut down for the community bike ride which takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Local vendors and artists will also be available along the route as well. A VIP party will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and does require admission.

4. Free Pilates Day in St. Petersburg

The public is invited to this free day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Pilates school will launch that morning on 4th Street North. St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Chris Steinocher will be on-hand for the ribbing cutting and champagne toast to kick things off.

5. Sarasota Seafood and Music Festival

The festival will take place Friday through Sunday this weekend and it will be full of food and live music at JD Hamel Park. The festival runs at the park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. General admission to the event is free. The Humane Society will be on-site with their “Big Mac” mobile adoption center on Saturday for cuddles and potential adoptions.

6. Rock for Paws

A concert for homeless pets will be held in Lakeland for SPCA Florida on Saturday at 7 p.m. with limited capacity. Rock band “Smokepoint” will perform live, cover classics from Motley Crue to Maroon 5. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go directly to support the animals at SPCA Florida.

7. School of Rock Tampa North Grand-Opening

The grand-opening event will include live music by the School of Rock’s Tampa and St. Pete’s House Bands, school tours, free trial lessons and more. The school provides lessons for all ages, including bass lessons, guitar lessons, singing lessons, drum lessons and piano lessons. The event will take place at 11730 N. Dale Mabry Hwy from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8. Florida Music Expo Arts & Crafts Festival

This event will benefit Project Free, which helps kids and adults with diverse abilities. The event will take place at Ferg’s in St. Petersburg throughout the weekend with a celebration of the local music scene. Two stages of music will be live for all three days of the weekend.

“My hope is the Florida Music Expo can grow into a SXSW styled event on both sides of the bay, where we can highlight all the great talent in our area and show the world there is no greater place to live, work and play than Tampa Bay!” said event host Victor Lima of the Tampa Bay Music Network and Florida Music TV.