Tampa pop-up clinics to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccines this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Tampa will open several pop-up clinics this week that will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The first site will open at Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 400 N. Franklin Street in Tampa at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It will close at 6 p.m. or once supplies run out.
The other sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:
Wednesday, April 7
- Oaks at Riverview, 202 E. Broad Street
- Gardens at SouthBay, 6720 S. Louis Avenue
- Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive
Thursday, April 8
- Copeland Park, 11001 N. 15th Street
- New Tampa Community Park, 17302 Commerce Park Boulevard
Friday, April 9
- J.L. Young Clinic, 8220 N. Florida Avenue
- Springhill Comm. Center, 100 E. Eskimo Avenue
- Port Tampa Comm. Center, 4702 W. McCoy Street
Saturday, April 10
- Centennial Park (parking lot across the street), 1800 E. 8th Avenue
Sunday, April 11
- Hyde Park, 702 S. Albany Avenue
Local health officials are preparing for a busy week of vaccinations after the state lowered the vaccine age restriction to 16. To get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you must be at least 18 years old. The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer COVID vaccine.