Live Now
Where is Santa right now? Track his route live with NORAD

Tampa police use air and ground support to catch ‘porch pirate’

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Police arrested a Christmas Eve ‘porch pirate’ Tuesday after multiple reports of stolen packages around Barcelona Street.

Officers arrested Richard James Gohn, 54, after using the department’s helicopter to locate his silver Nissan sedan. After locating Gohn’s car, officers on the ground were able to conduct a traffic stop.

Gohn was found to have multiple stolen packages in his car at the time of the traffic stop, the police department said.

Gohn was arrested and charged with felony theft.

Detectives are working to get the stolen packages back to their owners.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss