Tampa police use air and ground support to catch ‘porch pirate’

TAMPA (WFLA) — Police arrested a Christmas Eve ‘porch pirate’ Tuesday after multiple reports of stolen packages around Barcelona Street.

Officers arrested Richard James Gohn, 54, after using the department’s helicopter to locate his silver Nissan sedan. After locating Gohn’s car, officers on the ground were able to conduct a traffic stop.

Gohn was found to have multiple stolen packages in his car at the time of the traffic stop, the police department said.

Gohn was arrested and charged with felony theft.

Detectives are working to get the stolen packages back to their owners.

