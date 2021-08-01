Tampa police shot at during domestic dispute call, no injuries reported

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is investigating a domestic dispute incident that took place Sunday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 10000 block of N. 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, police say shots were fired in their direction. Fortunately, the officers were not injured.

Members of the Tampa Police Hostage Negotiation Team made contact with the suspect and negotiated a peaceful surrender.

This investigation is ongoing.

