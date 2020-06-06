Tampa police searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police need the communities help in finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.
According to the Tampa Police Department, Rosie Stewart is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s and wandered away from her home around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Police say she was last seen in the Riverside Heights area wearing a white button down shirt, white shorts and white sneakers.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 813-231-6130.
