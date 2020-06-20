Tampa police searching for missing, endangered adult

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 63-year-old man.

Police say Aubrey Lewis Hudson was last seen walking west on East 7th Avenue from the intersection of North 17th Street North.

Hudson reportedly suffers from a mental disability, making him a missing and endangered adult.

Hudson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue/gray long sleeve button down shirt and khaki pants.

If you see Hudson, you’re asked to call the Tampa Police Dept. at 813-231-6130.

LATEST STORIES: