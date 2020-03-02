Tampa police searching for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for an elderly man who has dementia.
Police say 85-year-old Jacinto Ramirez was last seen by family on Sunday on North Marks Street. At that time, Ramirez told family members he was talking a walk around the block. However, he did not return.
He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white baseball cap, burgundy shirt, jeans and black boots.
If you have seen Ramirez or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.
