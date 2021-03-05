Tampa police searching for missing 71-year-old man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police officers are currently looking for a missing 71-year-old man.

Police say John Huston was visiting Tampa from Lexington, Kentucky, and was last seen near Busch Gardens on Feb. 27. He was wearing a purple and white polo shirt with horizontal stripes and blue jean shorts.

The Tampa Police Department said Huston had planned to visit people in Fort Myers after his visit in Tampa but he never arrived.

Huston is believed to be driving a 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra four-door with a Kentucky license plate 749-WJP.

If you have seen Huston or know his possible whereabouts, please contact TPD at 813-231-6130.