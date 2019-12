TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy last seen Saturday at 2 p.m.

Saveeae Omernick hasn’t been seen since he was in front of 2312 East 23rd Ave. in Tampa, police say.

The 11-year-old was wearing a faded light blue shirt with a food emoji on it, grey sweatpants, and a red Nike hooded sweatshirt.

The child is described to be four feet tall and approximately 100 pounds.

If located, please call 813-231-6500.

