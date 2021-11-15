Tampa police searching for car possibly involved in case of body parts found in McKay Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is searching for a vehicle officers say might be involved in the case of body parts found in McKay Bay.

According to police, detectives need help finding a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate HDE6564.

On Friday, police were called to McKay Bay to investigate reports of body parts being found. While a spokesperson for the police department confirmed “additional body parts” were found, witnesses at the scene told WFLA the new body part appeared to be a leg.

A day prior, fishermen also reported finding what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

If you have seen or recognize the Hyundai Elantra, please call 813-231-6130 as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss