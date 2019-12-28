Tampa police searching for armed robbery suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is searching for a suspect who was a part of two recent armed robberies.

Police say the suspect is a black male appearing to be 30 years old with a medium build and stands 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The first armed robbery took place on Christmas Eve at 2:57 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 824 W. Waters Ave. According to police, the suspect, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants, went into the gas station with a black gun and demanded cash. He then fled the scene on foot.

The second armed robbery took place on Saturday at 3:53 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 2928 E. Fowler Ave. Police say the suspect, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants, displayed a gun and demanded cash and lotto tickets. He then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported in either case.

If you have any information on either of the armed robberies or can help identify the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at
800-873-8477.

