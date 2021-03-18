Tampa police searching for 91-year-old man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently searching for a missing 91-year-old man who has dementia.

Tampa police say Carmelo Morales wandered away from his home on N. Semmes Street around 9 a.m. Thursday going west onto E. Yukon Street.

Morales is new to Tampa and likely unfamiliar with his surroundings, according to the police department.

The 91-year-old is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark red long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Morales or know his possible whereabouts, please contact TPD at 813-231-6130.