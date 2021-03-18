Tampa police searching for 91-year-old man with dementia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently searching for a missing 91-year-old man who has dementia.

Tampa police say Carmelo Morales wandered away from his home on N. Semmes Street around 9 a.m. Thursday going west onto E. Yukon Street.

Morales is new to Tampa and likely unfamiliar with his surroundings, according to the police department.

The 91-year-old is 5 feet 5 inches tall with a thin build and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark red long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

If you have seen Morales or know his possible whereabouts, please contact TPD at 813-231-6130.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss