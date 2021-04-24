Tampa police searching for 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department needs the community’s help in finding a missing 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Joe Louis Lock was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of 26th Avenue E., just north of Alfred “Al” Barnes Park.

Lock was wearing a white baseball hat with “I Love Jesus” on it, a red T-shirt, and white shorts with black graphics when he went missing.

Tampa Police Department

The 84-year-old is 6 feet tall, weighs 215 pounds, and has a shaved head and face.

According to police, Lock also has diabetes and hypertension.

If you have seen Lock or know his possible whereabouts, please call 813-231-6130.