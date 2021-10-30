Tampa police searching for 80-year-old missing, endangered man

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently searching for a missing and endangered 80-year-old man.

Police say Felix Diaz left his home located off Arch Street around 7 a.m. Saturday in his 2005 black Chevrolet Colorado with a Florida license plate 224LT. The police department says the truck is a two-door single cab vehicle with a Florida Gators, US flag, and Salt Life stickers on the rear window.

According to officers, Diaz is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 to 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, red and green plaid flannel shirt with a faded green windbreaker-style jacket, blue jeans, and blue Sketchers shoes.

TPD and the Diaz family are concerned about the 80-year-old’s safety.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call 813-231-6130.

