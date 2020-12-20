LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Tampa police find 75-year-old man with dementia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Tampa police say Luis Torres-Diaz has been found safe and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL: Tampa police officers are currently searching for a missing and endangered 75-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Luis Torres-Diaz was last seen by his family Sunday morning when he went for a walk on the 3400 Block E. Powhatan Avenue and did not return.

Torres-Diaz is described as being 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and has gray hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He only speaks Spanish.

He was last seen wearing a green beanie hat, green T-shirt, dark blue jeans and gray shoes, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says in the past, Torres-Diaz has been found in or near gas stations in South and East Tampa.

If you have seen Torres-Diaz, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss