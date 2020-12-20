Tampa police find 75-year-old man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Tampa police say Luis Torres-Diaz has been found safe and reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL: Tampa police officers are currently searching for a missing and endangered 75-year-old man with dementia.

Police say Luis Torres-Diaz was last seen by his family Sunday morning when he went for a walk on the 3400 Block E. Powhatan Avenue and did not return.

Torres-Diaz is described as being 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, and has gray hair, brown eyes and a brown beard. He only speaks Spanish.

He was last seen wearing a green beanie hat, green T-shirt, dark blue jeans and gray shoes, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department says in the past, Torres-Diaz has been found in or near gas stations in South and East Tampa.

If you have seen Torres-Diaz, please call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.