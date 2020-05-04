Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Tampa police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa PD

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department needs help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.

The police department said Cheniya Jalinda Darnes was last seen in the area of Nebraska and Martin Luther King, but could be in the area of 15th and Martin Luther King.

Police say Cheniya may harm herself so if you see her, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or 911.

Cheniya has gold braids and stands about 5 feet two inches.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss