Tampa police searching for 16-year-old girl missing since Sunday

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department needs help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday morning.

The police department said Cheniya Jalinda Darnes was last seen in the area of Nebraska and Martin Luther King, but could be in the area of 15th and Martin Luther King.

Police say Cheniya may harm herself so if you see her, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or 911.

Cheniya has gold braids and stands about 5 feet two inches.

