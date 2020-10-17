Tampa police: Pregnant woman, unborn baby die following domestic attack

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is now being charged after attacking a pregnant woman which later caused her and her unborn baby to die.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of E. Emma Street around 3:25 a.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police say she was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries suffered during the domestic dispute.

The victim was also six months pregnant, according to TPD.

Police say the unborn baby was delivered by hospital staff and later passed away.

TPD said 39-year-old Jay Leonard Rodriguez attacked the victim in her home and caused the death of both her and the unborn baby.

Rodriguez is being charged with two counts of second-degree murder in addition to violation of probation due to his active felony probation status for armed robbery/felon in possession of a firearm.

