TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police officers got into a traffic incident while investigating a stolen vehicle early Monday morning, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department said the officers collided at the intersection of South Manhattan Avenue and West Bay to Bay Boulevard.

A spokesperson said nobody was seriously injured, but the two officers were taken to Tampa General Hospital to be evaluated.

According to authorities, three suspects were arrested in Pinellas County who were connected to the stolen vehicle.

8 On Your Side has reached out to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.