Tampa police officer hits car while responding to hit-and-run crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Police Department is currently investigating a crash involving one of its officers.

According to police, the officer was responding to a report of a hit-and-run crash where a person was trapped inside of an overturned vehicle.

As the officer was driving westbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in a marked car with lights and siren turned on, TPD said they struck the back of a Nissan Sentra near 29th Street.

The crash caused the officer’s car to go into a TECO pole, a release from the police department said.

The officer and driver of the Nissan Sentra were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

