Tampa police officer hit in head, injured during crowd control call

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Several Tampa police officers were hit with glass bottles when a crowd turned violent as they responded to a crowd control call, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say several officers responded to 15th Street North and 26th Avenue East around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired with a possible victim.

When officers arrived, a large group of people had all four intersections completely blocked. While officers tried to find the possible victim, people in the crowd became aggressive, police say.

According to the police department, while taking one person into custody, the crowd surrounded the officers and threw alcoholic beverages and glass bottles at them.

Police say several people jumped on one of the officer’s car and caused minor damage while the arrest was being made.

During the incident, one officer was hit on the left side of the head and received a small cut, which caused swelling, according to TPD. He was taken to a local hospital and was later released.

Another officer was also hit with a glass bottle, instead on the back of his head and back.

No shooting victim was ever found.

